Woman found dead in Nomzamo, police search for murder suspect

Police have appealed to the public to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of a murder suspect(s) after a 44-year-old woman was found dead in Nomzamo, Mlungisi on Monday.

Police spokesperson captain Namhla Mdleleni said the Chris Hani district police have mobilized a 72-hour activation plan to trace the perpetrator(s).

“On Monday, around 9am police were summoned to the scene where they found the body of a woman lying in a pool of blood. The woman had sustained some stab wounds.”

Mdleleni said the incident might have happened between Sunday night and Monday morning and police have opened a murder investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Lt Colonel Bulelwa Lembese on 082441 8178 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111