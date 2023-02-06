Komani protest continues after Cogta Minister’s visit

The much-anticipated visit of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Minister Nkosazana, Dlamini-Zuma has disappointed many Komani protestors after her abrupt address earlier today. Her address came after last week’s two-day shutdown by Komani residents who want the municipality dissolved.

However, residents have now resolved to conduct yet another total shutdown which is set to take place in Komani tomorrow, with Whittlesea and Molteno set to hold their own.

In her less than five-minute public address Dlamini-Zuma said she would cascade the call to have the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality dissolved with the cabinet by next week on Wednesday, as she had no powers to make the decision alone.

This followed after the protest leaders had a lengthy meeting with the minister at the Komani Resort prior to the public address with residents at the Chris Hani Hexagon.

Dlamini-Zuma said: “Thank you for waiting patiently. We came from Pretoria this morning, to come and listen to what your leadership has to say. They gave us one message and we have heard that message. Let me explain that as the minister I do not want to lie to you by saying that I can do it alone. I do not have that power, but I will present a memorandum to the cabinet, along with what you have said,”

The minister reiterated her words saying that she would be taking the grievances to the cabinet chaired by president Cyril Ramaphosa.

“They are the ones who will take the final decision concerning your demands. The cabinet will be seating next week Wednesday.”

She further said that she will make a request to the president for the matter from part of the items that will be discussed in the meeting.”

However, the minister’s abrupt message was met with grumblings of dissatisfaction from some residents on the ground.

Solomzi Nkwentsha, one of the Komani Protest Action committee members said: “We heard what the minister said but tomorrow the shutdown continues until we get feedback from the cabinet which is expected by Wednesday next week.”

This is a developing story…

BY Abongile Solundwana and Uviwe Jara