Komani shutdown on hold for now

Komani Protest Action (KPA) leaders have resolved to hold their horses from implementing a total shutdown for now, until corporate governance and traditional affairs finance minister Nkosaza Dlamini-Zuma returns with feed from the cabinet on Wednesday.

As a result, it is business as usual in Komani today.

However, Whittlesea residents have not refrained from closing down the town to pledge their alliance for Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality’s ( EMLML) dissolution. KPA protest leader Solomzi Nkwentsha told The Rep this morning.

Nkwentsha said: “We sat down and said that holding a total shutdown today will not be able to assist us with anything considering the fact that the minister was here with us yesterday. We have decided to wait to receive feedback from next Wednesday’s cabinet meeting…”

