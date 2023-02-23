‘Forced out for speaking truth’ or ‘good riddance’? Reactions to De Ruyter’s immediate departure from Eskom

South Africans have taken to social media to share their reaction to Eskom CEO André de Ruyter leaving Eskom “with immediate effect”.

The power utility announced the decision after a “special board meeting” on Wednesday evening.

De Ruyter tendered his resignation in December 2022 and was serving out his notice period until the end of March. However, he and the board came to a “mutual agreement” to cut that short.

“The board resolved that Mr de Ruyter will not be required to serve the balance of his notice period but that he will be released from his position with immediate effect,” Eskom said.