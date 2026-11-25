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The last outstanding suspect in the Komani Rhino poaching investigation was arrested on

Friday, following a nationwide, intelligence-led operation involving SAPS Crime Intelligence, specialised SAPS units, environmental law enforcement, and private security partners.

Chris Hani Dedeat’s control environmental officer compliance and enforcement officer, Ruaan Botha, confirmed the arrest that marked a major breakthrough, with all currently identified suspects now in police custody.

“The arrest followed intelligence that led to a vehicle of interest,” Botha said.

“ It was intercepted in the North West Province, resulting in the arrest of the suspect, the driver, and a Mozambican national travelling with him,” Botha added.

A search of the vehicle by SAPS and forensic teams uncovered a concealed highpowered rifle and additional equipment believed to be linked to wildlife crime.

The items have been seized for forensic analysis and will form part of the ongoing

investigation.

Botha also acknowledged the tireless work of Warrant Officer Jacobs from Crime Intelligence, Warrant Officer Pitt from the K9 Unit, for pursuing every lead around the clock through weekends and even during the election period.

He added that investigators were hopeful the new evidence could help connect this case to other rhino poaching incidents across SA.

“We ’re optimistic this will help secure successful prosecutions,” he said.

Botha extended appreciation to all law enforcement officials, conservation partners, private security, and members of the public who contributed information and support that led to the arrest of the suspect.

ABONGILE SOLUNDWANA