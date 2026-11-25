Komani-based author Ncebakazi Mercy Ndabeni will launch her first book, I’m Confidently Me, this Friday at Thobi Kula Indoor Sports Centre.

Ndabeni is the founder of the Look Ahead Girls Movement, an initiative that empowers young girls to reach their full potential. She’s also the driving force behind the FundaGirl Campaign, which encourages girls to stay in school and keep believing in their dreams.

But her new book begins long before those achievements, with a story of silence.

“I was not born into celebration,” she says.

“I was born into silence.”

Her mother, young and already raising Ncebakazi’s late brother, was struggling with no money, no food, and no support.

When she found out she was pregnant again, it brought shame to the family.

“I was not planned,” Ncebakazi says.

“I was not wanted. And for many days, I wasn’t even given a name.”

Her grandmother, when asked by neighbours, “What are you calling the baby?” would reply, “Akukholimbi.” insinuating she was not prepared to name the child.

Reflecting on what she was told about her early life she says: “I am told that my mother held me at night, weeping quietly in her prayers asking for God to have mercy on me.”

That prayer was answered at her first clinic visit, when a nurse insisted:

“Mama, what is the baby’s name? I have to write it in the book.”

In that moment, her mother found courage. Through tears, she said: “Ncebakazi. Mercy.”

That name Ncebakazi, meaning “Mercy ” became the beginning of her healing.

The book explores the weight of growing up rejected by her biological father, the pain of being seen as “too much” in a society that can be harsh to girls who are overweight, and the long journey of learning to love herself.

But through her Christian faith, she says, she found her true self —not in what was taken from her, but in what Christ restored.

Ncebakazi, a mother of two, was born in KwaLanga, Cape Town, and raised in Cofimvaba.

With this book, she hopes to reach every girl and woman who’s ever felt unseen, especially those in her Look Ahead Girls Movement and the FundaGirl Campaign.

● The launch will take place on Saturday at 12pm.

ABONGILE SOLUNDWANA