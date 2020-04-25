Cattle dipping halted by police

Residents of Mthwaku village in Bolotwa were disappointed when plans to dip their cattle on Good Friday were halted by police.

The villagers, who were contravening the national lockdown rules declared under the national disaster act, were dispersed by Chris Hani District Municipality deputy mayor, Noncedo September, who was escorted by Komani police.

September said they went to the village after receiving a tip-off early on Friday morning that villagers were planning to continue with the dipping, regardless of the national shutdown.

“The place was packed. Almost all the subsistence farmers from the village were there. People were dipping cattle and even had children in tow,” said September.

Regardless of the police presence, she said, the villagers insisted they would continue as they had long made plans for the annual event.

“We tried to tell them what the danger of holding such an event was. There was some initial resistance and we threatened to call in assistance from the South African National Defence Force.”

The deputy mayor said although there was good compliance with lockdown regulations in the district, more awareness campaigns were needed to inform people about the dangers of coronavirus.

“We were really shocked to find so many people there. Some people felt this whole pandemic was something happening far from them and they would not be affected.

“We had resolved, along with the MEC, that political leaders would be at the fore of going to communities when such things happened. We believe that the best way is to educate people and tell them what they can do while the national shutdown is in effect,” she said.

September said they would send officials from the department of agriculture later to engage the villagers.