You can travel between provinces for the next 7 days, but only for work or to return home

South African can travel between provinces, but only if it is for work, and it has to be a once-off trip.

“You cannot move backwards and forwards. It is one-way,” transport department director-general said Alec Moemi on Friday.

He was speaking at a briefing after transport minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the new transport rules under level 4 of the country’s Covid-19 lockdown.

Mbalula said travel between provinces, metropolitan areas and districts would remain prohibited, but there would be concessions made for workers who “have to commute to and from work on a daily basis, attendance of funerals and transportation of mortal remains”.

Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on Wednesday announced regulations about the once-off movement of persons.

Mbalula said there was a “once-off special dispensation” for those who weren’t at their homes before the lockdown to return home.

“Those people are now permitted to travel between May 1 and May 7 in line with the regulations.

“Long distance bus and taxi operators are allowed to undertake long distance travel during this window period. Full compliance with the 70% passenger capacity, wearing of masks by all passengers and sanitisation of vehicles at the completion of each journey is a mandatory requirement,” said Mbalula.

He warned against people taking advantage of the rules.