Komani residents stood in snaking queues this morning to make the most of the illuminating paraffin price drop of R2.23 per litre.

Some outlets in Komani sell a litre of paraffin for as little as R5.40 and many customers were out to make the most of the price drop, filling up over 20 litre barrels.

The fuel price cuts included a decrease of R1.74 a litre in petrol and took effect on Wednesday. Just last month the price of petrol had dropped by R1.76.