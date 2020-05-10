Two armed robbers wanted after brazen robbery at Mthatha mall

Shopping at the BT Ngebs Mall in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape was temporarily halted on Sunday morning when two armed men stormed a clothing store.

The two men, clad in balaclavas, instructed shoppers not to move as they robbed the store.

They took off with an undisclosed amount of money, cellphones and a jacket, according to police.

“It is alleged that one of the suspects ordered one of the shop attendants to go to the back office where he demanded money, showing her a pistol on his waist. It is further alleged that they demanded cellphones from the shop attendants and a jacket from the hangers before fleeing,” said spokesperson Col Sibongile Soci.

She said the robbery took place just after 9.30am and that no injuries had been reported.