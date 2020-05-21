Virus brings risk of groundwater contamination through graves

The outbreak of the coronavirus has dramatically disrupted global economies and halted people’s daily activities.

There is no report yet of any clinically approved antiviral treatment or vaccines that are effective against Covid-19. This has resulted in lots of casualties and mass burials in developed countries such as Italy, Spain and the US.

The above scenario portends a looming disaster for the world’s most impoverished countries. South Africa, on the other hand, is in a position to learn from the lessons of more developed countries in planning and preparing for the possibility of increased fatalities, which might exceed existing burial and crematorium facilities.

There is a genuine concern that the bodies of people who die of Covid-19 may aid in spreading the virus, especially to those processing them for burial.

At the same time there is a huge debate on whether burying the bodies of Covid-19 victims may facilitate the viral spread through the unsaturated zone to the groundwater table.

Though these are all compelling concerns, more research studies are needed particularly at field scale to validate these claims. Burial in any means causes soil contamination, which in turn leads to groundwater pollution via the discharge of amino acids, inorganic nutrients, phosphate and chlorides.

Most contamination or pollution in the form of heavy metals from cemeteries are from coffins and embalming processes, as well as from cosmetics, medical implants and jewellery.

Microbial and chemical contamination can also occur in cemeteries as a result of unmanaged, untreated and incorrectly sited sanitation services, solid waste, and wastewater which allows for the flow of microorganisms and contaminants into cemeteries.