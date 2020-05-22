Chris Hani district deaths have risen to 13

The number of Covid-19 related deaths in the Chris Hani district has risen to 13, the second highest in the province after Nelson Mandela Metro.

The district has 304 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The breakdown of the regional cases is as follows:

Enoch Mgijima has 141 cases with the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) joint operations committee (Joc) headed by mayor Luleka Gubhula announcing on Monday that the area recorded its first death.

Emalahleni Local Municipality, meanwhile, has recorded 111 positive cases followed by Ngcobo with 23 and Intsika Yethu has recorded 10.

Sakhisizwe has 7 cases and Inxuba Yethemba’s cases stand at 12.

The Eastern Cape currently has 2324 recorded cases with 50 deaths and 1036 recoveries.

Read more in this week’s The Rep.