VW and Mondelez report positive cases

Big industry in the Bay is the latest to be hit by Covid-19 with Volkswagen SA and Mondelez International saying some of their staff members had tested positive.

On Thursday, Mondelez confirmed that an employee at its Port Elizabeth confectionery manufacturing facility had tested positive for Covid-19.

The company’s manager of corporate and government affairs in South, Central, and East Africa, Navisha Bechan-Sewkuran, said the employee was in isolation and in good health.

At the same time, VWSA SA reported two new cases.

Bechan-Sewkuran said 31 other employees had been traced after coming into contact with the employee and asked to self-isolate.

Mondolez staff members, who asked not to be named, on Thursday expressed concern that they were not being tested.

Bechan-Sewkuran said the health and safety of the employees was the company’s main priority, adding the necessary precautions would be taken to safeguard employees.

“In line with the business’s protocols, close contacts have been tracked and traced.

“All regulations and provisions for a positive Covid-19 case have been fully observed and implemented, including all areas in which the infected employee was present being decontaminated.

“It is important to note that the employee did not enter any production areas,” Bechan-Sewkuran said.

She said Mondelez International had sanitation processes in place that superseded the prescribed regulations.