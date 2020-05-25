Covid-19 positive Eastern Cape pensioner questions why she was not isolated

An Eastern Cape pensioner who tested positive for Covid-19 questions why she is home despite a directive from the health minister stating the opposite.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize was quoted on May 13 as saying that everyone who tested positive, even if they did not show symptoms, would have to be isolated in hospitals or isolation facilities.

The woman, 65, who has asked that her name be withheld, was discharged from SS Gida Provincial Hospital in Keiskammahoek on April 30, the day she received her results.

She said a nurse told her the hospital would make contact with her but she had not heard from them since.

The eThafeni village woman, who has underlying health conditions, said she felt healthy and was not exhibiting any symptoms of the disease. However, she was concerned about falling ill.

She believes she contracted the virus at a funeral in her village near Dimbaza on April 18. She said another mourner tested positive in Port Elizabeth.