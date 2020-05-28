Municipalities owe Eskom R30bn, parliaments hears

Municipal debt to Eskom is fast approaching the R30bn mark, after it shot up by more than R8bn in the last 12 months.

This is according to figures presented to parliament’s standing committee on appropriations on Wednesday night by Kgothatso Tlhakudi, acting director-general of public enterprises, as well senior officials from the National Treasury.

Tlhakudi also told MPs that the state-owed power utility was meeting a majority of the conditions attached to the multibillion-rand financial support it was receiving from the national government for the 2020/2021 financial year.

Tlhakudi said the one outstanding condition Eskom was yet to meet was the disposal of the Eskom Finance Company (EFC), which provides financial services to the company’s employees.