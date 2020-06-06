Zizo Tshwete applauds her son’s fighting spirit after Covid-19 test

Life in the “new normal” seems to be quite the challenge for South African parents as many of them have to readjust to raising their children in the pandemic. Just ask TV personality Zizo Tshwete, who had to be strong for her son as he underwent a Covid-19 test.

The TV personality told her Instagram followers about her son’s recent dental operation which required him to undergo a test to check whether he hadn’t contracted the virus.

In a heartfelt post, Zizo explained how the process was traumatic for him but she was proud to witness the “fighting spirit” her son possessed.

“It’s been a rough few days for the little man. We’re getting ready to go to theatre for a dental procedure he needs done.

“The last step was him having to go for a Covid-19 test as a precaution yesterday. We are grateful that he is 100% healthy.”

Zizo added that the process left her son unsettled.

“I did what anyone would do for a child they love, comfort him. He really loves it xa ndimbeleka when he isn’t feeling great. So this is how we ended up until he fell asleep. I was suddenly overcome with a deep deep appreciation for his fighting spirit.”

Zizo shared a love letter to her son about how she’ll do whatever it takes to make sure he is safe.

“I didn’t have fancy words to describe the feeling but these ones came out: ‘I am not a perfect Mama. I am a do-whatever-it-takes Mama. I am a by any-means-necessary Mama.

“I am a push-through-every-wall-Mama. I am a love-you-without-conditions-Mama. I am a never-on-my-watch-Mama. I am a fall-down-and-get-up-again-Mama. I am your talk-about-everything-to-Mama. I am your pray-all-the-time-Mama. I am your safe-place-forever-Mama. I am your walk-through-fire-Mama. I am your testimony-of-God’s-Love-Mama. I am your Mama. I am a great mama … because you are my son.”

By Masego Seemela- TimesLive