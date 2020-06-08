EMLM promises power supply by this evening

After a weekend of intermittent power cuts, Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality says it has detected the problem and it is currently being fixed.

The town has been experiencing power cuts since Friday evening with electricity switching off at five to 15-minute intervals. Madeira Park and Amberdale are without power and EMLM technicians are currently on site repairing the faulty cable.

EMLM spokesperson, Lonwabo Kowa, said the power cuts were a result of two separate faults on the same cable in Madeira Park.

“We fixed the first fault on Saturday but unfortunately a separate fault resulted immediately after. A service provider was then hired to detect the second fault.

“Due to shortage of material work had to stall and material was ordered from East London. Our technical team is finalizing repairs and power supply should be back at 6pm,” said Kowa.