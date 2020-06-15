First week back at school went well — Nelson Mandela Bay principals

Those that we didn’t get, we supplied,” Saddler said, adding that the school had gone all out to allay any fears parents or teachers might have had.

We have had teachers on duty early in the morning and at break time to ensure the kids understand social spacing … because kids will be kids.”

Saddler said the school had divided the classes, with the school hall also being used.

“We have gone all out to allay any parental and teacher fears and we have had lots of grateful parents.”

Adapting to masks and shields was somewhat of a challenge but “we are doing very well with our new normal.”

A Uitenhage high school principal, who did not want to be named, said 80 to 85% of his pupils had returned and the department had provided PPE albeit in “dribs and drabs.”

What the department had not done, he said, was to sanitise the school.

“We did that ourselves because it was one of the union’s non-negotiables and we also did not want our parents and pupils to have concerns.”

The principal said pupils were being allowed to wear civvies so that clothes could be washed every day.

“We are back and fully operational. We have done what we had to do, but there are concerns when you hear about schools being closed [because of Covid-19 cases] and we do worry about when it will be us,” he said.

By Zizonke May and Angela Daniels – DispatchLIVE