Youth help the needy

The youth of Ilinge organised themselves and contributed towards the donation of 20 food parcels to the area’s most needy residents, who received the groceries at the Ilinge Multi-Purpose Hall on Saturday.

The organised group, now dubbed the Ilinge Youth Initiative, saw the need to dig deep into their pockets and help poorer families with food, while they still await government food parcels.

The group’s spokesperson, Siyabulela Sikalika, said 60 families were identified for assistance by the local clinic and non-profit organisation, Isibindi, which deals with poor families and other matters.

“We started collecting money from interested young people in our area last month and decided to buy groceries for the 20 families with the little we had. We asked the clinic and Isibindi to identify homes that urgently needed assistance so we may start with them. We hope more contributions will come so all families who need relief during lockdown may be assisted.”

The beneficiaries who were informed to gather at the hall on Saturday arrived earlier than expected to receive the much-needed relief.

“I was so touched when I arrived at the hall just after 9am to find the residents waiting for us after we had said we would meet at 10am. That meant the situation at home was dire and the need for food was urgent, and that really touched me.

“Some might think the number of people we helped insignificant, but I know this meant something important to them because they did not expect it.”

One of the beneficiaries, Nomatse Mei, who could not contain her gratitude for the groceries, said she was dependent on her children’s social grant and that the food would make a big difference at home.

“I am thankful to all who contributed towards this cause to ensure that my family and others that received food parcels get relief and will be fed this month.

Sikalika said the organised youth hoped to formalise what they had started into an organisation that would help the needy people of Ilinge.

In a separate event, a non profit company Edu-Mthombo which focuses on empowering the youth with educational tools and training, donated masks to two Whittlesea schools this week. This is part of the company’s mask drive for grades seven and 12. The company solicited over 400 masks to hand out to rural and township schools in the Eastern and Western Cape.

Member of the organisation, Wandisile Mdepa who is based in the Eastern Cape said Cimezile Primary and Ntunja High Schools each received 30 masks for pupils. “We have approached a local Spar in Whittlesea and they are in the process of procuring masks for more schools in the Whittlesea area. We are working on sourcing sanitisers from Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT). The next project will focus on getting boosters for internet connection to hep rural schools with online learning. There is poor network connectivity which prohibits connections for educational purposes. The boosters will not only assist teachers with online learning but local clinics as well,” said Mdepa.