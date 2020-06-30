JUST IN: Three ANC leaders in BCM die in two days

A Buffalo City Metro councillor, a former ANC regional leader and an ex-MPL died this week.

While it could not be confirmed whether they all died from Covid-19 complications, BCM mayor Xola Pakati said they were concerned that they died as the mortality rate for the coronavirus increases at an alarming rate in the Eastern Cape.

Pakati only confirmed the death of ward 43 councillor Zukiswa Mankayi and former councillor and former ANC Dr WB Rubusana regional leader, Xolisile Cophiso who both died on Monday.

DispatchLIVE understands that the former MPL is believed to have died on Tuesday.

The identity of the former MPL is being withheld as not all his relatives have been informed of his death.

As of Monday night, the Eastern Cape had 26,195 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 397 deaths and 12,824 recoveries.

Pakati described Mankayi and Cophiso as dedicated ANC members and community builders.

“We send our deepest condolences to the families, friends and comrades of councillor Mankayi and comrade Cophiso.

“The scar is too deep, and the pain is too sharp at this moment for all of us. We were still expecting to work with comrade Mankayi in pursuing development in our metro. That she had to leave us in this manner is quite saddening,” he said.

Asked if the deaths were as a result of Covid-19 complications, Pakati said he was not qualified to answer the question, saying they would wait for the post-mortem.

“What we can say is we are concerned that they died during the time of Covid-19.”

Premier Oscar Mabuyane and his cabinet are expected to address the media in Bhisho on Tuesday to detail what has been done to stop the spread of the novel virus.

