NMU opens online applications for 2021

Nelson Mandela University has allayed concerns that grade 12 pupils may have had about furthering their education, with online applications for 2021 now open.

The university said in a statement that grade 12 pupils who have had their final year of school interrupted by Covid-19, will be allowed to use their grade 11 final results to apply to the university.

For pupils who already completed grade 12 last year, applications can be made using their final grade 12 results.

Deputy vice-chancellor: learning and teaching Cheryl Foxcroft said they wanted to reassure students that they would be accepting applications.

“Online applications for 2021 will be processed as normal, with the early application closing date of August 3.

“We fully understand the concerns that university applicants, and in particular this year’s matrics, may have about their higher education futures,” Foxcroft said.

She said the pandemic had thrown the academic year into disarray for all universities, but just like every other business, organisation and industry, they were learning how to adapt to a new normal.

“Fortunately, we have a long history of taking a human-centred, blended approach to teaching and learning, where we mix contact sessions with online and virtual learning activities.

“This blended learning approach will enable us to complete the 2020 academic year and we will continue with this model in 2021,” she said.

Foxcroft said with the challenges of Covid-19, the university had to rethink how it would continue to offer a well-rounded teaching and learning experience, in addition to how it would complete the 2020 academic year.

To comply with government lockdown regulations, the university cancelled both the Port Elizabeth and George open days, however, pupils can take virtual tours of the various campuses on the Nelson Mandela University website.

Pupils who wish to apply online for 2021 should follow the university’s four-step application process on its website.

“It’s difficult to know what the education landscape will look like in 2021, but we will continue to provide support services and programmes to help each learner navigate new ways of working, learning, teaching and living.

“We are also working closely with the education department and we are following national directives to ensure that all physical, health and safety requirements are met at our university, to keep learners and staff safe.

“We encourage all learners not to give up on their education dreams for 2021 and to apply online before the August 3 closing date,” Foxcroft said.

By Zipo-Zenkosi Ncokazi – HeraldLive