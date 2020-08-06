Mboweni pulls plug on PPE emergency spending as corruption allegations mount

The National Treasury has resolved to end emergency procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other Covid-19 protective clothing after shocking revelations of alleged corruption linked to the multibillion-rand spending programme.
This is according to a Treasury presentation tabled by finance minister Tito Mboweni and his director-general, Dondo Mogajane, during a meeting with parliament’s finance committees from the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.
The documents show that government departments will no longer be allowed to handpick PPE suppliers, and will be ordered to return to open tender processes.
The procurement of PPE — such as masks, gloves and hand sanitisers — has recently been plagued by allegations of corruption and other irregularities.
It emerged that companies linked to “politically exposed people” had been benefiting to the tune of hundreds of millions of rand.
These include President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko, her husband Thandisizwe Diko and other top ANC figures, such as Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife Loyiso Masuku.
“Emergency procurement for PPE and protective clothing is ended and institutions revert to open procurement processes,” the Treasury’s presentation said.
“Procurement must be compliant with all existing instructions for procurement.
“[Treasury] will lock an absolute price for all PPE and listed protective clothing procurement.
“Permission to be sought for any amount above the absolute price.
“Institutions to provide [Treasury] with the names of all PPE and protective clothing appointed service providers for publishing on the [Treasury] website and analysing aggregated data across all procuring agencies.”
In his opening remarks, Mboweni told MPs that the participation of politically exposed people in public procurement would now require “a more stringent review”.
By Thabo Mokone — TimesLIVE