Rasta catches heat for ‘Chadwick Boseman portrait’ moemish

It seems like Mzansi is fed up of Rasta “representing” SA in the portraits game, especially after they saw his latest offering of the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

The thing is, the guy Rasta drew looks nothing like the beloved actor who touched many hearts across the world as Marvel’s first black superhero.

Chadwick died last week at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer and tributes of all kinds have flooded the TL and mainstream media since his death was announced.

Rasta, unprovoked, did what he is now famous for and attempted to paint the actor. If the fact that the painting itself was obviously not the best Mzansi has to offer, Rasta went and tagged Chadwick.

Mzansi was not impressed.

The artist landed on the trends list again, as people questioned why he would share the painting.