All about Cassper or nah? – AKA has the streets in a mess over ‘Mufasa’ track

Rapper AKA nearly shut down the internet recently when he took to social media to reveal the tracklist of his upcoming EP, with the addition of a track named Mufasa.
The Megacy have BEEN waiting on their fav to drop any news about his upcoming Bhovamania project, after he revealed earlier this month that he was finalising its mixing and mastering.
The star gave his fans what they wanted at the weekend when he posted the tracklist for the EP, including a breakdown of how each song will service either the “heart”, “mind” or “soul”.
There were a few standout tracks, including singles Energy, Cross My Heart and Monuments; and a track named after himself.
But it was track number four, Mufasa, that really got tongues wagging.
Besides being the name of Simba’s dad on The Lion King, fans were quick to point out that Mufasa is a nickname adopted by AKA’s rival Cassper Nyovest.
AKA hasn’t confirmed what the song is about yet, and the track is also listed on this post as Lion King, but many guessed it may be a diss track aimed at Cassper.
It also sparked a debate among fans who believed that AKA would “not have a career” without mentioning Cassper.
Of course, the Megacy was not having any of it and rubbished the suggestion.
Check out some of the reactions:
Meanwhile, AKA has weighed in a little on his rival’s latest album, saying “it doesn’t sound too bad”.
But quickly hit back at claims the album had left him shooketh and rushing to release a project.