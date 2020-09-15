All about Cassper or nah? – AKA has the streets in a mess over ‘Mufasa’ track

Rapper AKA nearly shut down the internet recently when he took to social media to reveal the tracklist of his upcoming EP, with the addition of a track named Mufasa.

The Megacy have BEEN waiting on their fav to drop any news about his upcoming Bhovamania project, after he revealed earlier this month that he was finalising its mixing and mastering.

The star gave his fans what they wanted at the weekend when he posted the tracklist for the EP, including a breakdown of how each song will service either the “heart”, “mind” or “soul”.

There were a few standout tracks, including singles Energy, Cross My Heart and Monuments; and a track named after himself.

But it was track number four, Mufasa, that really got tongues wagging.