Zimbabwean farmer describes losing home of 22 years in fresh land grab

“It has been a few days since the eviction began and we are still unable to find words to articulate the feelings felt to see our home of 22 years literally carried out of the door and loaded into vehicles within a matter of hours.”

These are the words of Martin Grobler, a commercial farmer in Zimbabwe, speaking to TimesLIVE about being evicted from his land on Friday. It came a month after the Zimbabwe government signed a $3.5bn deal as compensation to white commercial farmers who were evicted from their land two decades ago.

Grobler, 63, and his wife Debbie were given 24 hours to vacate their Protea Valley Farm in Ruwa, 22km southeast of Harare.

The new landowner, Ivy Rupindi, an official in the ministry of lands, arrived on the farm armed with an eviction order and a police escort.

Grobler’s farm covers 445ha with 80ha of arable land and 250 head of cattle. Its 105 employees produce flue-cured tobacco.