Duduzane Zuma no longer has business ties with Gupta family

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane on Thursday said he was forced to move to Dubai because it became impossible to do business in SA.
“It wasn’t my choice to go to Dubai or move to the UAE,” he said.
Zuma said his accounts were frozen and he was excluded from banking systems as investigations against the Gupta family, who he had business ties with, progressed.
The son of the former president is a known business associate of the Gupta family and his name had surfaced in allegations of state capture as the person who facilitated meetings between prominent politicians and the Gupta brothers.
In a sit-down tell-all with Newzroom Afrika, Zuma said he was no longer in business with the controversial family.
“I am doing my own thing, a new chapter of my life. I am no longer doing business with them. They are living elsewhere in the world,” Zuma said.
He said the coronavirus lockdown had led to him having minimal contact with them.
“I don’t regret doing business with them or knowing them. They exposed me to a lot. The only unfortunate part was the fallout that led to the state capture commission,” said Zuma, explaining that these allegations led to the end of many careers of people who had worked for them.
Zuma maintained there was nothing untoward about the business he had done with the Gupta family.
He claimed he had nothing to hide and none of the allegations of fraud, corruption or money laundering against him had stuck.
By Naledi Shange – TimesLIVE