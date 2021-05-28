Kaizer Chiefs fires Gavin Hunt

Breaking News

Kaizer Chiefs have terminated coach Gavin Hunt’s contract with immediate effect.

In the interim, Assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team.

The Club will make further announcements in due course. #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/zb0HzRZcA9

— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 28, 2021