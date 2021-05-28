Kaizer Chiefs fires Gavin Hunt

By
TimesLIVE
-
Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt cuts a frustrated figure during a match. Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs has fired coach Gavin Hunt with two matches left in their 2020-21 DStv Premiership season.

Chiefs made the announcement on their official Twitter page on Friday evening.

Chiefs Tweeted: “Breaking News: Kaizer Chiefs have terminated coach Gavin Hunt’s contract with immediate effect.

“In the interim‚ assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team.

“The Club will make further announcements in due course.”

This is a developing story …

By Marc Strydom – TimeLIVE

