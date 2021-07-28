Face 2 Face with Thembakazi Mabheka

Face to Face with Thembakazi Mabheka

Q: What do you do?

A: I am currently the head of news at Lukhanji community radio and I have been in that position since 2018.

Q: What do you enjoy about it?

A: I realised that I was passionate about writing in 2013. The following year I had the opportunity of writing my first book ‘Imbali Yabathembu’. I enjoy my job because I love communicating with different people from various backgrounds.

Q: Who would you like to sit with at a dinner table and why?

A: My father, mother and brother. Those are the three most important people in my life who continue to support me in whatever I do. They have played a huge role in most of the things that I have achieved so far.

Q: What book are you reading at the moment?

A: I am currently reading Nelson Mandela’s autobiography, Long Walk To Freedom. It is one of the books that actually inspired me to start writing.

Q: What is your motto in life?

A: Always be yourself and get things done accordingly

Q: Do you think elections should continue or should they be postponed?

A: I think due to the Covid-19 pandemic elections should be delayed.

Q: What is on your bucket list?

A: I want to start a non-profit organisation to assist the underprivileged, especially in rural areas, that will focus on education.

Q: What do you love about Komani?

A: I grew up in this town. I have family here and I am familiar with the whole community.

Q: What advice would you give to your younger self?

A: I would encourage myself to pursue my studies in information technology and eliminate friends