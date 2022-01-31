Chaos erupts in Komani as protestors block roads

There are chaotic scenes in Komani as angry protestors have been blocking certain roads leading into the CBD this morning, forcing motorists to use alternative routes and leaving some commuters stranded.

Police fired teargas to disperse a crowd gathering near the indoor sports centre and The Rep has learnt that two residents have been arrested.

The residents’ action is said to be linked to the burning down of the town hall where the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality council sits. The historic building was gutted by a blaze in the early hours of Saturday morning, sending shockwaves across the town.

Earlier this morning, Victoria Road through Mlungisi, was barricaded with a large tree trunk and other objects, forcing motorists to turn to the nearby Bells Road, which was chock-a-block with traffic.

Law enforcement officers are keeping an eye on the situation with one traffic officer directing traffic in Victoria Road while police officers are visible in the streets.

This is a developing story and The Rep reporters are out and about.