19,000 more prisoners will be paroled to ease jail overcrowding

Just under 19,000 inmates out of a population of 155,000 will be placed on parole as a measure to combat the spread of Covid-19 in correctional facilities, which are considered high-risk areas for infection.

This was announced by the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.

The parole dispensation will apply to low-risk inmates who have passed their minimum detention period or will approach this period in the coming five years.

It excludes inmates sentenced to life imprisonment or serving terms for other serious crimes, including sexual offences, murder and attempted murder, gender-based violence and child abuse.

The placement of qualifying sentenced offenders on parole will take place over a 10-week period. It will commence as soon as all parole board processes have been finalised.

In December, Ramaphosa announced a decision to remit the sentence expiry dates of specific categories of sentenced offenders, probationers and parolees across all correction facilities in SA.

Justice minister Ronald Lamola explained at the time that about 51,063 criminal offenders out of SA’s total 233,945 offenders would be granted special remission. This included almost 85% of probationers not in correctional facilities, half of all parolees already reintroduced back to communities, half of the total community correction population and about 9% of the country’s total inmate population.

This is a developing story.