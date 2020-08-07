EL demolitions: Government ordered to find accommodation for Greydell Covid-19 patients

Simphiwe Fana, who chairs the Airport Park group set up to represent residents from the community, told the DispatchLIVE on Thursday they feared those who had tested positive had infected others as they could not self-quarantine when they had to seek refuge in other people’s homes.

He said the department demolished 70 houses, shacks, and temporary structures with Covid-19 patients in quarantine despite a prohibition on evictions under national lockdown level 3.

“Initially there were seven people in quarantine and they had not finished their quarantine period. There could be more positive people now.

“More people could have been infected on the same day when our houses were destroyed because there was no social distancing practised.

“We had a community meeting and the people who do not have houses were accommodated by neighbours and that is how we now ended up with five people living in one shack,” he said.

“A large number of residents in the area do not know their Covid-19 status. We told the guys that demolished our structures that we had coronavirus patients among us but all they told us was that they were doing their job.”

Fana said officials of the sheriff of the court went ahead executing eviction and demolition notices using a 2017 court order.

“How can the government evict people like that when they knew that the matter of that piece of land was still in dispute and they were not allowed to demolish those structures during lockdown?”