Cricketer’s Association pleads with Cricket SA officials to get their act together

The South African Cricketer’s Association (Saca) has pleaded with Cricket SA officials to get their act together for the sake of the game as the embattled organisation continues to lurch from one crisis to the next.

The plea came a day after CSA announced that the long-awaited annual general meeting that was to take place on Saturday was postponed‚ leaving the embattled organisation with an acting president. The organisation was to elect a new president and board members.

The Proteas players said in the statement issued on Tuesday that the administrators have to abide to the same high standards they have to adhere to.