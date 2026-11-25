Tribute to Zola Yibe: November 6 1960 —November 16 2026

I remember, when I was tournament director for the EC Super 12 almost a decade ago, I attended an evening memorial service for a player of one of the rugby clubs in Kariega.

During the main sermon, which was in Afrikaans, the pastor kept repeating a phrase when describing death, that stayed with me ever since.

He said death was soos n’ dief in die nag (death comes like a thief in the night) and he kept repeating this to emphasise the untimely nature of the player’s death and suddenness of it.

I did some research and discovered that the quote is taken from the Bible; I will use the English version, for obvious reasons: “But the day of the Lord, will come like a thief in the night”.

This is how I feel about the sudden passing of Komani, Border and South African rugby stalwart, and top-notch sport administrator, Zola Yibe, whose sudden passing has left many people heartbroken and shocked.

Yibe was a true allrounder, who played every kind of sport that a Komani native born in the 60s, was exposed to, be it tennis, athletics, rugby and a bit of soccer too.

I may not have witnessed him tearing up the sports fields as a sprinter in his high school years, or as a winger for Breakers and Cape College in rugby, as a tennis player for local clubs, but I do know him as an athletics coach, a rugby coach, a top notch rugby team manager and a very organised rugby administrator.

Those who have met him in the last decade would not possibly be aware of the rich history he had in rugby coaching and administration.

Let me try to summarise his list of achievements.

He founded the rugby programme at Kwa Komani when the school opened in 1988 and went on to put together a fearsome first team that ended the dominance of Nkwanca soon afterwards and dominated the rugby scene.

The highlight was when the Kwa Komani first team took on the fearsome Queen’s College first team of Robbie Kempson and many other star players from across the railway line, in 1993 at The Rec.

The fact that the match even took place back then when the prevailing view was that black rugby was primitive and way behind their white counterparts, proved that Yibe was not only a committed administrator, but a visionary too.

That game opened a lot of doors for the Mlungisi talent to be taken seriously in the intervening years, hence one could see the townships dotted with many a sportsperson attired in the familiar brown Border tracksuits at the time.

I will list his rugby achievements as an administrator.

Yibe was Border Schools u19 manager of various teams, culminating in him being appointed Craven Week manager of the merit side in 2004.

This opened doors for Yibe, so much so, that in 2005 he was appointed by Saru as manager of the SA U19 rugby team, working together with head coach Eugene Eloff.

That team included the likes of Frans Steyn, Chilliboy Ralepelle, Hilton Lobberts and many others, who became professional players and household names in SA rugby.

The team won the World Cup U19 tournament, beating New Zealand 20- 15 in the final at Kings Park Stadium.

Yibe later became the Border Schools high schools chair and, subsequently, Border Rugby deputy president before returning to his beloved Breakers as manager and lifelong fan.

Yibe passed away on Monday, November 16, 2026 after a short illness. He leaves behind his wife and family, including children, nephews, nieces and grandchildren.

The funeral service took place at 9am November 22, at the Thobi Kula Indoor Sports Centre on Sunday, preceded by the early burial at 7.30am at the Queenstown cemetery.

Lala ngoxolo Madiba, you have played your part even though, usizimele Mngan’am.

PHUMELELE P HLATI