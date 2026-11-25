The second annual Victoria Butchery and Deli Summer Market will take place on Saturday, December 5, following the success of last year’s event.

Visitors can look forward to a fun-filled day, with more than 90 stalls offering delicious food, deli favourites, crafts and decor.

The market provides the perfect opportunity to stock up on festive goodies and enjoy a day out with family and friends.

Entry costs R10 per person.

The market will take place in the field opposite Victoria Butchery and Deli at 1 Trafalgar Street, Komani, from 9am to 3pm.

Although stalls are fully booked, general enquiries can be directed to [email protected] or via WhatsApp on 082-334-3740.

Motorists are advised that Trafalgar Street, between Berry and Milner streets, will be closed from 6am to 6pm on December 5.